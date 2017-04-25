Lavrov: Russia values OSCE role in settlement of Karabakh conflict

Russia values the efforts of the OSCE in the settlement of the Karabakh conflict, Foreign Minister of Russia, Sergey Lavrov, said at the joint press-conference with OSCE Secretary General Lamberto Zannier on Tuesday, Russian MFA reports.

According to him, Russia sees the striving of the OSCE to help in the resolution of the conflicts in Nagorno-Karabakh and Transdniester, as well as the positive participation of the OSCE in the Geneva discussions on stability in Transcaucasia.

“There are quite serious obstacles for the progress in the settlement. But at least all the foreign players involved are disposed to create conditions for searching compromises between the parties involved,” the Russian FM said.

In Lavrov’s words, Russia consistently advocates for raising the role of the OSCE in the world, since the establishment of security and confidence in the region of the OSCE responsibility and removal of border lines are unconditional priorities.