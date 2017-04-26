Czech Rep. parliament adopts resolution condemning Armenian Genocide

Chamber of Deputies of the Parliament of the Czech Republic on Tuesday adopted a resolution condemning the Armenian Genocide.
A total of 104 deputies voted for the resolution, which was introduced by MP Robin Bohnisch from the Czech Social Democratic Party.
“I believe that it was the Czech Republic’s duty to officially recognize the Armenian Genocide,” said Bohnisch. “Yesterday marked the 102nd anniversary of the Genocide, and the adoption of such a resolution today is symbolic.”
Members of the Czech Chamber of Deputies condemned the Armenian Genocide, and described it as a crime against humanity.