Wednesday
April 26
Karabakh army: Azerbaijan fired over 650 shots at night
10:22, 26.04.2017
Region:Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT. – The adversary violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between the Karabakh and Azerbaijani opposing forces around 55 times, from late Tuesday night to early Wednesday morning.

During this time the Azerbaijani armed forces fired more than 650 shots toward the position-holders of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) Defense Army, and with different-caliber shooting weapons, the defense army informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

But the Artsakh defense army vanguard units are in full control of the frontline, and they continue confidently carrying out their military task.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
