News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 26
USD
484.45
EUR
527.28
RUB
8.65
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 26
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.45
EUR
527.28
RUB
8.65
Show news feed
Lavrov: Investigation of what occurred in Khan Shaykhun needs to be open
12:53, 26.04.2017
Region:Russia, Middle East
Theme: Politics

The investigation of what occurred in connection with the use of chemical weapons in Syria needs to be open and transparent, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated, reported RIA Novosti news agency of Russia.  

“The provocations, like the one that occurred in Khan Shaykhun on April 4, require a professional investigation under the auspices of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, on a geographically balanced basis,” stated Lavrov. “Moreover, such an investigation should be open and transparent.”

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Expert: US military attack on Syria may repeat
North Korea is very different than Syria, mainly because of two factors...
 Expert: U.S. is not very much inclined to bring conflict with North Korea to large-scale clash
On April 7, the U.S. launched missile strikes against a Syrian airbase in the Homs Governorate...
 Two-thirds of Americans back Trump's missile strike in Syria
55% of voters would oppose a U.S. strike on nuclear facilities in North Korea...
Lavrov: Russia to protect Christians in Middle East and North Africa
Russia will continue to do everything possible to protect Christians from attacks...
Blast occurs in western Syria
It is also informed that “several people were injured or killed” as a result of the blast...
 Moscow confirms: Experts from Russia, Iran and Turkey to meet on Syria
The minister said the meeting set for next week in Tehran will be a part of the Astana format...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news