Lavrov: Investigation of what occurred in Khan Shaykhun needs to be open

The investigation of what occurred in connection with the use of chemical weapons in Syria needs to be open and transparent, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated, reported RIA Novosti news agency of Russia.
“The provocations, like the one that occurred in Khan Shaykhun on April 4, require a professional investigation under the auspices of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, on a geographically balanced basis,” stated Lavrov. “Moreover, such an investigation should be open and transparent.”