India vice-president says military cooperation with Armenia is discussed by leaders of both countries

YEREVAN. – The leaders of Armenia and India are discussing technico-military cooperation between the two countries.
Vice-President of India Mohammad Hamid Ansari, who is paying an official visit to Armenia, on Wednesday told the aforesaid to reporters, after his talk with the students and faculty at Yerevan State University.
When asked whether technico-military cooperation between Armenia and India can develop considering the fact that Pakistan and Azerbaijan are in active collaboration in this domain, Ansari stressed that these were matters that are discussed by the leaders of Armenia and India.