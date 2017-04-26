News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 26
USD
484.45
EUR
527.28
RUB
8.65
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 26
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.45
EUR
527.28
RUB
8.65
Show news feed
India vice-president on Armenian Genocide: This was part of history in which no one could be proud of
13:49, 26.04.2017
Region:World News, Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Any killing of humans by other human beings can generate but one reaction.

Vice-President of India Mohammad Hamid Ansari, who is paying an official visit to Armenia, on Wednesday stated the aforesaid at his talk with the students and faculty at Yerevan State University.

When asked by a student as to what his visit to Armenia could change in terms of recognition of Armenian Genocide, Ansari noted that this was a part of history in which no one could be proud of.  

As per the Indian vice-president, there can be no two views with respect to the killing of innocent people.

He noted that people are obligated to sign under universal values, as this is noted in the UN declaration of 1945, and that they need to be fully committed to these values. 

So, according to Mohammad Hamid Ansari, there is no contradiction because what is bad is bad, and it needs to be called as such.    

To note, the vice-president of India on Tuesday visited the Armenian Genocide Memorial in capital city Yerevan, and honored the innocent victims of this terrible crime against humanity.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Garo Paylan: We are waiting for justice
One has to face his own history to put an end to the crimes...
 Czech Rep. president condoles with Armenians
Zeman issued a message on the occasion of the 102nd anniversary of Armenian Genocide…
 Nalbandian: We welcome Czech parliament’s adoption of Armenian Genocide resolution
The minister of foreign affairs of Armenia issued a respective statement…
 Czech Rep. parliament adopts resolution condemning Armenian Genocide
Members of the Chamber of Deputies described this tragedy as a crime against humanity…
 Lebanese footballer: Eastern and Western Armenia should unite
“During the massacre my ancestors emigrated from Adana to Lebanon..."
 Turkish human rights activist: Do not wait till, 103rd anniversary, apologize now
, Chelikhan emphasized that talking about mutual pain is not condolences...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news