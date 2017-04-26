India vice-president on Armenian Genocide: This was part of history in which no one could be proud of

YEREVAN. – Any killing of humans by other human beings can generate but one reaction.

Vice-President of India Mohammad Hamid Ansari, who is paying an official visit to Armenia, on Wednesday stated the aforesaid at his talk with the students and faculty at Yerevan State University.

When asked by a student as to what his visit to Armenia could change in terms of recognition of Armenian Genocide, Ansari noted that this was a part of history in which no one could be proud of.

As per the Indian vice-president, there can be no two views with respect to the killing of innocent people.

He noted that people are obligated to sign under universal values, as this is noted in the UN declaration of 1945, and that they need to be fully committed to these values.

So, according to Mohammad Hamid Ansari, there is no contradiction because what is bad is bad, and it needs to be called as such.

To note, the vice-president of India on Tuesday visited the Armenian Genocide Memorial in capital city Yerevan, and honored the innocent victims of this terrible crime against humanity.