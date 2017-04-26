Armenia FM, EU special representative discuss Karabakh conflict

YEREVAN. – Foreign Minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian on Wednesday received Ambassador Herbert Salber, European Union (EU) Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia.
The interlocutors conferred on the efforts being made by Armenia and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Minsk Group Co-Chair countries (Russia, US, and France) toward pushing forward a pacific resolution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Also, they stressed the need for implementing the agreements that were reached during last year’s summits in the Austrian capital city of Vienna, and in Saint Petersburg, Russia.
In addition, Nalbandian and Salber reflected on the Armenian and Azerbaijani FMs’ possible talk in a foreseeable future.