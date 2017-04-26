Armenian Genocide anniversary is commemorated in Germany’s Leer (PHOTOS)

The 102nd anniversary of Armenian Genocide was commemorated also in Leer, Germany.
The area near the Armenian cross-stone, which had been installed in 2015 in memory of the genocide victims, was packed yet again.
The remembrance event was organized by the only Armenian family in this town, the Tovmasyan, represented by Albert Tovmasyan.
The event brought together German senior officials, ordinary Germans, and German Armenians, Tovmasyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Separately, German Armenian Seryozha Yeghiazaryan, who lives in Lauenburg town, presented a wooden cross to the deputy governor of the East Frisia region.
In October 2016, the anniversary of Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan was celebrated in Leer, too, and during which the Armenian Park was officially opened in this town. In addition, benches symbolizing friendship with Yerevan were installed in Leer, and for the first time in Europe.