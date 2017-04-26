Armenia ICT representations open in 4 countries

YEREVAN. – The government of Armenia, represented by the Ministry of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies, has achieved significant progress in promoting information technology (IT), informatization, telecommunications, and innovation in the country.

Within the framework of the Armenian Science & Technology Center (ASTC) program, representative offices have opened in the United States, France, Belgium and Bolivia, the ministry informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

In addition, the first official delegation from Bolivia will visit Armenia, from May 21 to 28, and meet with Armenian associates, to sign memoranda.

Also, talks will be conducted with the Technology and Science Dynamics (TSD) company, regarding the importing of Armenian-made smartphones and tablet computers, and with several IT companies, with respect to signing contracts for importing products and discussing new initiatives for cooperation.

The ASTC program is planned to be introduced in 17 countries.