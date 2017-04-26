News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 26
USD
484.53
EUR
528.09
RUB
8.57
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 26
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.53
EUR
528.09
RUB
8.57
Show news feed
Armenia ICT representations open in 4 countries
17:52, 26.04.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Innovations

YEREVAN. – The government of Armenia, represented by the Ministry of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies, has achieved significant progress in promoting information technology (IT), informatization, telecommunications, and innovation in the country.

Within the framework of the Armenian Science & Technology Center (ASTC) program, representative offices have opened in the United States, France, Belgium and Bolivia, the ministry informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

In addition, the first official delegation from Bolivia will visit Armenia, from May 21 to 28, and meet with Armenian associates, to sign memoranda.

Also, talks will be conducted with the Technology and Science Dynamics (TSD) company, regarding the importing of Armenian-made smartphones and tablet computers, and with several IT companies, with respect to signing contracts for importing products and discussing new initiatives for cooperation.

The ASTC program is planned to be introduced in 17 countries.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Junker: Goal of EU investment in EU Eastern Partnership countries is to end instability
The goal of the EU investment in the countries of EU Eastern Partnership is to end instability…
 WikiLeaks releases new information on unlocking Samsung TVs by CIA
WikiLeaks releases another secret data of the CIA, called "Weeping Angel"…
 Google searches for 'World War 3' hit their highest record
The users were first concerned about the recent U.S. airstrikes on Syria and Moscow’s responsive statements...
 Seminar on cybsersecurity held at Yerevan's HayTech center
This has been the second similar seminar held upon the joint initiative of the Armenian Defense Ministry and HayTech cybersecurity center...
 How to use Rainbow Light filter for editing selfies?
PicsArt , a social photo editing app, released a free sticker pack called “Rainbow Dreams” ...
 Armenia’s IT companies present results of their participation in ICANN58 and CEBIT2017
CEBIT is one of the largest technological events, which is attended by over 3000 participating companies...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news