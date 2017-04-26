Salber: Armenia took major step forward with parliamentary election (PHOTOS)

YEREVAN. – President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan on Wednesday received Ambassador Herbert Salber, European Union (EU) Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia.
First, the President congratulated Salber on the extension of his mission and wished him success, the press office of the President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
The EU special representative congratulated Armenia for the successful holding of parliamentary elections, and stressed that as a result, the country took a major step forward. Also, Salber spoke about the recent results in Armenia-EU relations.
Sargsyan, for his part, underscored the EU’s considerable assistance in the preparations for the recent parliamentary election, and stated that this assistance had a positive impact on conducting this vote in accordance with international standards.
In addition, President Serzh Sargsyan and EU Special Representative Herbert Salber discussed the avenues for achieving progress in the Nagorno-Karabakh peace process. In this connection, Salber assured that the European Union wished to contribute to the resolution of this conflict.