Founder of Kazanjian Watches sheds a tear on seeing Mount Ararat

YEREVAN. - Aleppo Armenian Jacob Kazanjian has visited Armenia for the first time. ''It is very beautiful here. I like it here very much,'' he said with tears in his eyes.

The father of the famous businessman, President of Kazanjian Watches, Raffi Kazanjian, couldn't but shed a tear on seeing Mount Ararat from the height of the Armenian Genocide Memorial Complex for the first time.

''My ancestors are from Aintab. I was born and grew up in Aleppo. I only know that my ancestors arrived in Aleppo in 1921. My father was born there, while my mother was born on the way to emigrating from Aintab to Syria,'' Jacob Kazanjian said.

The fate of the Kazanjian family was again pre-destined: they fled from Aintab to Syria in 1921, and in 2017 they were forced to flee the war in Syria. ''In Syria we opened a business of watches: We have got offices, shops and houses there. This war interfered with us very much,'' Jacop Kazanjian says with a sorrow in his eyes.

In the early 20th century many Genocide survivors emigrated to the Middle East, particularly to Syria. The daughter of one of those families, Aida, was enthusiastic about watches since her early age as she was very well-aware of the legendary history and traditions of creating Swiss watches. The girl took such a great interest in watches that she dreamt of marrying a man engaged in watch industry and establishing a family business. This dream came true in 1975. Back in 1960, Aida's husband, Jacob Kazanjian, established his company dealing with sale of watches. With the time, their shop chain spread on the entire territory of Syria. Kazanjian Watches became one of the largest Syrian companies in the sphere of watch sale. The company dealt with the sale of watches of the most famous Swiss brands, as well as watch repair. In several years, the small family business Kazanjian Watches turned into the most famous and high-ranking brand in the sphere of watch industry both in Syria and other Middle East countries.

Jacob and Aida Kazanjian have two sons and a daughter. Their youngest son, Raffi Kazanjian, continues the work of his father, heading the family business. Since 2009 he has moved to his historical homeland Armenia, where he has opened a shop of brand watches Kazanjian Watches in the Marriott Hotel at the central Republican Square of Yerevan.