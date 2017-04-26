Court hearing on the case of arrested Russian national of Armenian descent to be held in Baku

The court hearing on the arrested Russian national of Armenian descent Marat Galustyan-Ueldanov will be held in Baku on April 28, his sister, Mariana Mirzoyan, told the aforementioned on his Facebook page.
''The second court hearing on the ''case'' of my brother, Marat Ueldanov, was held today. The floor was given to the prosecutor, ''witnesses,'' ''the attorney'' and Marat. My brother still doesn't confess to the charges. The third hearing will already be held on Friday, April 28. I suppose the judge will bring in the verdict and announce the punitive measure,'' Mirzoyan wrote.