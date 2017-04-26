News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 26
USD
484.53
EUR
528.09
RUB
8.57
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 26
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.53
EUR
528.09
RUB
8.57
Show news feed
Armenia FM receives EU Special Representative
18:45, 26.04.2017
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. - Foreign Minister of Armenia, Edward Nalbandian, on Wednesday received EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus, Herbert Salber.

The interlocutors discussed the efforts of Armenia and the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs towards advancing the negotiation process around the peaceful settlement of the Karabakh conflict, the MFA press-service informed Armenian News – NEWS.am.

The need for implementing the agreements reached at Vienna and St Petersburg summits last year was underscored.

Apart from this, reference was made to the possible meeting between the Armenian and Azerbaijani FMs in the near future. 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
EU intends to demand €2 billion from UK
HM Revenue & Customs is failing to curb Chinese crime gangs that systematically undervalue goods imported into the EU through Dover and Felixstowe...
Ankara urges Brussels to decide on Turkey's EU membership
We invite the EU to the honesty on the issue of the membership first of all...
EU executive urges to review relations with Turkey
The current situation is not sustainable...
EP Member: Present-day Turkey cannot join European Union
The present-day Turkey cannot join the European Union…
 Media: EU intends to discuss suspension of Turkey accession deal
This subject will be on the agenda of the meeting of the EU foreign ministers...
Junker: Goal of EU investment in EU Eastern Partnership countries is to end instability
The goal of the EU investment in the countries of EU Eastern Partnership is to end instability…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news