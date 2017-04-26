Armenia FM receives EU Special Representative

YEREVAN. - Foreign Minister of Armenia, Edward Nalbandian, on Wednesday received EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus, Herbert Salber.
The interlocutors discussed the efforts of Armenia and the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs towards advancing the negotiation process around the peaceful settlement of the Karabakh conflict, the MFA press-service informed Armenian News – NEWS.am.
The need for implementing the agreements reached at Vienna and St Petersburg summits last year was underscored.
Apart from this, reference was made to the possible meeting between the Armenian and Azerbaijani FMs in the near future.