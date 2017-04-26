Turkish opposition will challenge results of referendum in European Court of Human Rights

The main opposition Republican People's Party of Turkey will challenge the results of April 16 constitutional referendum in the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), said the official representative of the party, Selin Sayek Boke, RIA Novosti reported. "We will apply to the ECHR regarding the outcome of the referendum," said Boke.
The constitutional referendum in Turkey on the transition from the parliamentary system to the presidential ended in victory for the supporters of President Tayyip Erdogan with a slight margin. According to the preliminary results, they gained 51.4% of the vote. The opposition demanded the cancellation of the results of the referendum, in particular, referring to the illegality of the decision of the election commission to consider ballots and envelopes without seals. However, the electoral commission rejected the appeal, and the Turkish Supreme Court refused to consider the claim filed by the Republican People's Party.