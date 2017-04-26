News
Thursday
April 27
News
European Parliament began procedure of depriving Marin Le Pen of deputy immunity
20:58, 26.04.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The European Parliament has begun a procedure of depriving the ultra-right candidate for the presidency of France Marin Le Pen of parliamentary immunity because of suspicions of misuse of the EU funds. This was reported by the head of the European Parliament Antonio Tajani, reports Voice of America.

French judges asked the European lawmakers to deprive Le Pen of parliamentary immunity to continue the investigation on Le Pen’s payment to the employees of the National Front party from EU funds. According to Tajani, the request was transferred to the legal committee of the European Parliament, which is responsible for such issues. This step is marked as the official beginning of the procedure.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
