Brazilian Indians shoot policemen from bow

Native American tribes of Brazil staged a protest in the country's capital, opposing the bill on demarcation of lands, since it can deprive the indigenous peoples of part of their ancestral territories, reports Euronews.
The chiefs of the tribes accuse President Michel Temer of handing the land on the Amazon to the large corporations. About 2 thousand people gathered near the building of the Brazilian parliament, blocking traffic on nearby roads. To disperse the demonstrators, the police used light grenades, rubber bullets, and pepper spray. The Indians in response released a few arrows from the bows.