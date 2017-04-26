News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 27
USD
484.53
EUR
528.09
RUB
8.57
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 27
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.53
EUR
528.09
RUB
8.57
Show news feed
Mayoral candidate Postanjyan turns into ''beautiful girl of Yerevan''
20:08, 26.04.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. - Former avid representative of Armenia's opposition Heritage Party, Zaruhi Postanjyan, who now heads the newly-established Yerkir Tsirani (Country of Apricot) party, is turning from a political figure into a ''beautiful girl of Yerevan.''

During the election campaign held in the central streets of Yerevan on Wednesday, the party representatives urged the compatriots ''to get the corrupt psychology out of themselves.''

They recalled about the horrors of public transport, dishonest bureaucrats and humiliation, which the common people have to experience when communicating with officials.

''We suggest an alternative—to free the capital and fill it with human warmth,'' the event participants urged.

As a start of this productive activity, they suggested to get to know the leader of Yerkir Tsirani party, ''the beautiful girl of Yerevan'' Zaruhi Postanjyan.

The Yerevan Council election will be held on May 14. 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
Print
Read more:
All
Yerevan mayoral candidate confesses where he hid after 1 March 2008
At the meeting with the residents of one of the houses of Yerevan's Avan district, Pashinyan stated that he lived in that house for four months...
 Mayor: Yerevan residents know who to vote for
The Yerevan Council election will be held on May 14...
 Yerkir Tsirani: We will take over Yerevan Municipality
The Yerevan Council election will be conducted on May 14...
 Yelk: Yerevan Council election is first and foremost a political one
In his words, if Yelk bloc wins, the city will have a young and enthusiastic mayor and team...
 Yelk: We are sure we will win Yerevan Council election
“Taron Margaryan wants to become a mayor for the third time..."
 Ruling party: Let our opponents take off black glasses and see how well-built Yerevan is
“Enormous work has been done..."
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news