YEREVAN. - Former avid representative of Armenia's opposition Heritage Party, Zaruhi Postanjyan, who now heads the newly-established Yerkir Tsirani (Country of Apricot) party, is turning from a political figure into a ''beautiful girl of Yerevan.''

During the election campaign held in the central streets of Yerevan on Wednesday, the party representatives urged the compatriots ''to get the corrupt psychology out of themselves.''

They recalled about the horrors of public transport, dishonest bureaucrats and humiliation, which the common people have to experience when communicating with officials.

''We suggest an alternative—to free the capital and fill it with human warmth,'' the event participants urged.

As a start of this productive activity, they suggested to get to know the leader of Yerkir Tsirani party, ''the beautiful girl of Yerevan'' Zaruhi Postanjyan.

The Yerevan Council election will be held on May 14.