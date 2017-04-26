RF General Staff: presence of US missile defense in Europe makes it possible to launch nuclear missile strike on Russia

The existing American missile defense system allows to launch a nuclear missile strike on Russia, said deputy head of operations of the Russian general staff Viktor Poznikhir during the Moscow conference on international security, RNS reports.
"The deployment of US anti-missile bases in Europe, missile defense systems in the seas and oceans close to the Russian territory, creates a hidden possibility for application of a sudden nuclear missile strike across the Russian Federation," Poznikhir said. He added, that building the capacity of the US missile defense system stimulates an arms race.