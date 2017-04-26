Beijing expresses serious concerns concerning deployment of anti-missile defense system

Beijing expressed serious concern to Washington and Seoul, after parts of the THAAD missile defense system were delivered to South Korea. This was stated by the Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang, Xinhua reports.
Shuang noted, that China urged the US and Korea to recall the equipment and stop the deployment of the missile defense system. According to him, the deployment of the THAAD missile defense will damage the strategic balance in the region, worsen the tense situation on the Korean peninsula, will not bring any benefits in denuclearization of the Korean peninsula, and, finally, will jeopardize peace and stability in the region. The diplomat noted that the deployment of missile defense is contrary to the efforts made by all parties to resolve the problems. "China will take decisive measures to protect its interests," he added.