Iran Defense Minister: There is no alternative to peaceful settlement of Karabakh conflict

The delegation led by the Armenian Defense Minister Vigen Sargsyan on Wednesday left for Moscow to attend the 6th Moscow Conference on International Security.
The agenda of the conference includes global and regional challenges, in particular, the struggle against international terrorism and escalation of situation on the Korean peninsula, the press-service of the Armenian Defense Ministry informed Armenian News – NEWS.am.
Growth of extremism in the Middle East and issues of information security are discussed on separate platforms.
Within the framework of the forum, Minister Sargsyan held a number of bilateral meetings. In particular, he met with Minister of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics of Iran, Hossein Dehghan. The sides discussed a number of issues of mutual interest, referring to the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. They noted that there is no alternative to the peaceful resolution of the conflict.
Vigen Sargsyan also held a meeting with Serbian Defense Minister Zoran Đorđević. At the meeting, the sides expressed confidence regarding the existence of good preconditions for the development of relations in the military and technical, scientific and research, military and medical, as well as other spheres. The peacekeeping activity was cited as a good example of successful cooperation.