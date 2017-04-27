Czech MP: I do not expect any action against Czech Rep. after Armenian Genocide resolution

I do not expect any action against the Czech Republic, Czech MP Robin Bohnisch said in response to Armenian News-NEWS.am inquiry about the adoption of the resolution condemning the Armenian Genocide by the Czech parliament.

A total of 104 deputies voted for the resolution, which was introduced by Mr. Bohnisch from the Czech Social Democratic Party. The document names the Armenian Genocide a crime against humanity.

''Turkey's economy is dependent on Europe. The free trade agreement is crucial to it. I do not expect any action against the Czech Republic,'' the MP said.

Asked whether the resolution will have legal consequences and whether public denial of the Armenian Genocide will be banned in the Czech Republic, Bohnisch noted that the Criminal Code of the country already bans denying, questioning, praising or justifying the genocides.