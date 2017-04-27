Russian Security Service: 12 terrorists detained in Kaliningrad

The special units of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) have detained in Russia's western city of Kaliningrad 12 nationals of the Central Asian republics who appear to be the members of the Islamic Jihad-Jamaat Mujahideen terrorist group, RIA Novosti reported.
The suspect has given confessions, revealing the information about his relatives' links to terror organizations. The law enforcement are now checking if the organizations the suspect mentioned are associated with terror factions operating in Syria.
The authorities are planning to deport those detained to their countries of origin, where they will be prosecuted for crimes of a terrorist nature.