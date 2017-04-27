News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 27
USD
484.53
EUR
528.09
RUB
8.57
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 27
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.53
EUR
528.09
RUB
8.57
Show news feed
Russian Security Service: 12 terrorists detained in Kaliningrad
10:35, 27.04.2017
Region:Russia
Theme: Incidents

The special units of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) have detained in Russia's western city of Kaliningrad 12 nationals of the Central Asian republics who appear to be the members of the Islamic Jihad-Jamaat Mujahideen terrorist group, RIA Novosti reported. 

The suspect has given confessions, revealing the information about his relatives' links to terror organizations. The law enforcement are now checking if the organizations the suspect mentioned are associated with terror factions operating in Syria.
The authorities are planning to deport those detained to their countries of origin, where they will be prosecuted for crimes of a terrorist nature.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
RF General Headquarters: 3.5 thousand people have joined ISIS in Afghanistan
3,5 thousand people in Afghanistan joined ISIS…
 Police arrest man armed with knife in Northern station in Paris
A man armed with a knife was arrested in the Northern station in Paris…
 In Germany, several thousand Afghan refugees speak about their relations with Taliban
Since 2015, in Afghanistan several thousand refugees from Germany have claimed, that they have had connections with Taliban…
 One of Abu Sayyaf ‘s leaders has been killed in Philippines
One of Abu Sayyaf ‘s leaders has been killed in the Philippines…
 Defense Ministry: Armenian peacekeepers not affected by Mazar-e-Sharif attack
70 Afghan soldiers were killed during a Taliban attack...
 Trump: Terrorist attack in France will affect results of presidential elections
Trump in his tweet said, that the attack on police in Paris will influence the results of the presidential elections in France…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news