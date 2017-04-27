News
Newspaper: What will Armenia, Russia, Azerbaijan FMs discuss in Moscow?
10:50, 27.04.2017
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – “Azerbaijan refuses the agenda put forward by the OSCE Minsk Group (…), whereas Armenia does not accept solely an Azerbaijani agenda [in the Nagorno-Karabakh peace talks].

“The approach of the Armenian side is justified, since the Armenian side is moving in line with the agenda of the three Minsk Group Co-Chairs [Russia, US, and France].

“Despite the information on this meeting, the situation is at an impasse.

“If the planned ministerial meeting is held, the ministers will speak about some matters and part without consequences, since there are no foundations for serious, precise arrangements.”

Russian political analyst and columnist Stanislav Tarasov told the aforesaid to 168 Zham (Hour) newspaper of Armenia, as he reflected on the possible results of the trilateral meeting between the foreign ministers of Armenia, Russia, and Azerbaijan, and which will be held Friday in Moscow.

In his view, the FMs will drink brandy, play backgammon, speak something, discuss the weather, but nothing more.

“Oxford Professor Neil MacFarlane, who studies the South Caucasus, also does not pin great hopes on this ministerial meeting two days ahead, albeit, in his words, the meeting was long planned and awaited by all co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group,” wrote 168 Zham.

