Karabakh army: Azerbaijan fired over 350 shots at night

STEPANAKERT. – The adversary violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between the Karabakh and Azerbaijani opposing forces 45 times, from late Wednesday night to early Thursday morning.
During this time the Azerbaijani armed forces fired more than 350 shots toward the position-holders of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) Defense Army, and with different-caliber shooting weapons, the defense army informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
But the Artsakh defense army vanguard units are in command of the operational and tactical situation, and they continue confidently carrying out their military watch.