Powerful explosion occurs near Damascus airport
11:14, 27.04.2017
Region:Middle East
Theme: Politics, Incidents

A massive explosion in Syria early Thursday struck near the Damascus International Airport, resulting in a fire and questions about its cause, RIA Nvosti reported quoting Almayadeen  TV channel.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which monitors the conflict in Syria, said the blast did not happen at the airport itself, but could be heard within the city of Damascus 25 kilometers away.

Lebanon’s pro-Hezbollah al-Manar television said the explosion was the result of airstrikes by Israeli warplanes.

