EU ambassador: Armenians will fly to Europe at better prices

Armenians will be able to fly to Europe and the rest of the world at better prices, Mr Piotr Switalski, the head of the EU delegation to Armenia, told the media Thursday at the briefing to mark a new round of negotiations of EU – Armenia common aviation area agreement. The agreement will align flight regulation of Armenian civil aviation authorities to the European standards and thus facilitate flights.
This new agreement became possible after the new EU Armenia framework agreement has been agreed upon.
It’s very important to show Armenians that expanding partnership will bring about results on the ground, Switalski said.
Armenia will set up stronger connectivity with the outside world, which is still more important for a landlocked country with, unfortunately, still closed borders.
“We expect more airlines to start flights to Europe. It’s difficult, of course, to impose decisions on airlines: they decide on their own business. But we hope very much that this agreement will encourage them to fly more frequently to Armenia. This will result in lower ticket prices. This may as well help benefit the Armenian tourism industry, and attract European tourists to the hidden jewel of Europe”, which is Armenia”, the EU ambassador added.