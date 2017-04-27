Armenian official: Flights from Armenia to Russia are cheaper and reasons are quite clear

YEREVAN. – The prices of air tickets from Armenia to Russia and back are cheaper and it is quite explainable, Head of the General Department of Civil Aviation in Armenia, Sergey Avetisyan stated on Thursday at a briefing with representatives of the European Union (EU) team.
The European guests are in Armenia to start negotiations on Armenia-EU Common Aviation Area Agreement.
Avetisyan noted that flights to Russia are cheaper for obvious reasons: there are more flights from Armenia. Tickets can be more expensive for some directions than in neighboring countries, others can be cheaper, Avetisyan explained.
“Successful negotiations with the European Union will help to increase frequency of the European flights as well, thus reducing the prices and increasing demand,” he added.