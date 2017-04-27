News
Israeli military refuses to comment on Damascus attack
11:39, 27.04.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

A spokeswoman for the Israeli military has refused to comment on information that Israel made an air strike near Damascus airport, RIA Novosti reported.

Asked if Israel had been involved in carrying out air strikes targeting Damascus airport, the spokeswoman said: "We can't comment on such reports."

Earlier it was noted that a massive explosion in Syria early Thursday struck near the Damascus International Airport, resulting in a fire. Lebanon’s pro-Hezbollah al-Manar television said the explosion was the result of airstrikes by Israeli warplanes.

