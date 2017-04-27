News
Armenia PM: New technologies are needed for forest protection
13:21, 27.04.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics, Society


YEREVAN. – New technologies are needed for forest protection in Armenia, Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan stated at Thursday’s Cabinet meeting of the government.

He pointed to the need for consistent work toward latest technical measures and forest protection.

In addition, the PM instructed Minister of Agriculture Ignati Arakelyan to submit to the government, within one month, recommendations for improving the respective work.

Also, Karapetyan gave orders to intensify the fight against illegal logging in Armenia.

