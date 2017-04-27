News
Thursday
April 27
News
Several quakes hit Armenia’s region in one week
13:26, 27.04.2017
Region:Armenia, Turkey, Iran
Theme: Incidents

YEREVAN. – The “Survey for Seismic Protection” Agency of Armenia has recorded several earthquakes, from April 20 to Wednesday.

The epicenter of two of these tremors was in Armenia. Accordingly, a magnitude-1.1 quake was registered on April 22 at 2:46am local time, 19 kilometers southeast of Hrazdan town; and a magnitude-1.7 seismic activity was recorded on Tuesday at 4:38am local time, 11 kilometers southeast from Alaverdi town.

In addition, three earthquakes measuring magnitude 3 and above were registered in the region. They were recorded in Iran, near the Iran-Turkey border, and in Turkey.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
