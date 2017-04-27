News
13 people indicted for theft from EU delegation to Armenia grant funds
14:25, 27.04.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

YEREVAN. – The Investigative Committee has presented details on the criminal case that has been launched into the committing of theft from the grant funds allocated by the Delegation of the European Union (EU) to Armenia.

According to a press release which the committee has issued, Marine Papyan, Coordinator for Grant Programs of the Delegation of the EU to Armenia, was detained Wednesday on suspicion of stealing money from the aforesaid funds, and with prior arrangement with several people.

Thirteen people have been indicted on charges of theft from the funds used for carrying out grant programs by the EU delegation to Armenia, assistance to this theft as well as forging of documents by a group of persons, and search has been declared for three of these thirteen persons.

The criminal investigation is in progress.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
