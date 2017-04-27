News
Armenia official: Government reviewed poverty reduction strategy
15:01, 27.04.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics, Society

YEREVAN. – The government of Armenia has reviewed its strategy for poverty reduction.

Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs Ashot Hovakimian noted the abovementioned in his address at a regional conference and the session on the 70th Anniversary of the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE), in Geneva, Switzerland.

In particular, Hovakimian said this commission played a great role in regional economic development, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

In his words, UNECE contributes to the strengthening of cooperation as well as economic integration among European countries.

The deputy FM added that the Armenian government has reviewed its strategy for poverty reduction, and targeted several respective avenues.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
Print
