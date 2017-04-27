Paris youth protest both against Le Pen and Macron

French youth held actions against both presidential candidates who won the first round of the French elections by restricting or blocking of access to schools and lyceums of Paris, RIA Novosti reported.
As AFP noted, entrance to 20 educational institutions has been blocked.
The youth acts with a slogan: “Neither homeland, nor boss - Neither Le Pen, nor Macron.”
According to some information, protests have already been over in a number of educational institutions.
Emmanuel Macron won the first round of French presidential elections polling 24.1 percent of votes, Marine Le Pen was the second with 21.3%. The second round of elections is set for May 7.