ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 27
USD
484.62
EUR
528.04
RUB
8.53
National Statistical Service: Anyone can check whether Armenia conducted trade with Azerbaijan
16:15, 27.04.2017
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Economics


YEREVAN. – Anyone can check whether Armenia conducted trade with Azerbaijan in previous years.

Stepan Mnatsakanyan, President of National Statistical Service (NSS) of Armenia, told the above-said to reporters, after Thursday’s Cabinet meeting of the government.

He noted that, to check the aforesaid, people just need to open the foreign trade section, and verify by country.

“[But] it’s not possible to recall the stats in accordance with all countries, especially since we [NSS] are not the [respective] data source; we only collect them,” added Mnatsakanyan.

On April 23, the State Food Safety Service of Armenia received a report about wholesale of apples from Azerbaijan in the country. And after the inspections that were conducted on Monday and Tuesday, these apples were confiscated and destroyed.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
