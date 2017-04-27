National Statistical Service: Anyone can check whether Armenia conducted trade with Azerbaijan

YEREVAN. – Anyone can check whether Armenia conducted trade with Azerbaijan in previous years.
Stepan Mnatsakanyan, President of National Statistical Service (NSS) of Armenia, told the above-said to reporters, after Thursday’s Cabinet meeting of the government.
He noted that, to check the aforesaid, people just need to open the foreign trade section, and verify by country.
“[But] it’s not possible to recall the stats in accordance with all countries, especially since we [NSS] are not the [respective] data source; we only collect them,” added Mnatsakanyan.
On April 23, the State Food Safety Service of Armenia received a report about wholesale of apples from Azerbaijan in the country. And after the inspections that were conducted on Monday and Tuesday, these apples were confiscated and destroyed.