Armenian delegate: Pedro Agramunt banned from chairing PACE session

President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), Pedro Agramunt was not allowed to chair the PACE session, where king of Spain Felipe VI delivered a speech, Armenia's delegate to PACE Samvel Farmanyan noted on his Facebook page.
“King of Spain Felipe VI is delivering a speech now. Under pressure of political groups of PACE, the acting (the last day, for sure) president of the Assembly, Pedro Agramunt was not allowed to chair the session. Agramunt is in humiliating situation which disperses last doubts: tomorrow he must announce his resignation,” Farmanyan said.