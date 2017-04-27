News
Thursday
April 27
Peskov: Russia urges to refrain from increasing tension in Syria
18:21, 27.04.2017
Region:World News, Russia, Middle East
Theme: Politics

Moscow urges to refrain from actions which lead to increasing tensions in Syria, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated, commenting on the Israeli attacks in Syria, TASS reported.

Asked if Israel informed Russia about the planned attack, Peskov noted that there is an exchange of information between Moscow and Israel through various channels, adding that their General Staffs are in process of continuous dialogue.

According to Dimitry Peskov, all the countries should refrain from any actions that lead to increased tensions in an already troubled region.

He added that Russia stands for respect of sovereignty of Syria.

