Thursday
April 27
Armenia Government approves new draft Administrative Offences Code
17:52, 27.04.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

At the Cabinet session held on Thursday, the Armenian Government approved the new edition of the draft Code of Administrative Offenses of Armenia, the main text whereof has been in force since 1985.

During the session, Justice Minister Arpine Hovhannisyan stated that the acting Code lacks such fundamental institutions of administrative process as closing and reopening of a case. Measures of their effective application have been proposed.

Apart from this, attempt is made to distinguish between the administrative and criminal liability, since currently in many cases one and the same violation is qualified both as a criminal violation and administrative offense.  

