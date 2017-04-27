Zakharova: Armenian, Azerbaijani and Russian FMs will discuss Karabakh

During the meeting of the Armenian, Azerbaijani and Russian foreign ministers, it is suggested to ascertain the positions on more problematic aspects of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement and decide on the further modalities of the negotiation process, official Spokesperson for the Russian MFA, Maria Zakharova, stated on Thursday.
In her words, in accordance with the agreements reached earlier, a meeting between the Russian, Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers on the Karabakh conflict resolution will be held in Moscow on Friday. “At a certain point, the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs and the personal representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office on Nagorno-Karabakh will join the ministers.”