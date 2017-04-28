Turkey court acquits man that “insulted” Erdoğan

Hasan Akkaya, who had posted a social media caricature depicting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and then Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoğlu, was acquitted by a district administrative court, and on interesting grounds.
Akkaya had photoshopped the heads of Erdoğan and Davutoğlu on to the bodies of a rooster and a chicken, and where Davutoğlu, as the chicken, was kissing the feet of Erdoğan, as the rooster, reported BirGün newspaper of Turkey.
A criminal court of first instance had found Hasan Akkaya guilty on charges of insulting the president of Turkey. But he had appealed this decision.
And the district administrative court acquitted Akkaya on the grounds that, “The rooster is superior to the chicken, and therefore there is no insult.”