Thursday
April 27
Armenia PM discusses issues of concern to project developers
19:06, 27.04.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Economics

YEREVAN. - At the subsequent meeting held with the representatives of developing organizations of the State Urban Development Committee adjunct to the Armenian Government on Thursday, Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan discussed issues related to fostering the development processes.

In particular, steps taken towards solving different issues raised by the companies of the sphere during the last meeting were reported in the context of development-tax administration and program implementation-sale chain. The issues related to the ensurance of infrastructures such as water supply, gasification and power supply, facilitation of tax administration mechanisms, etc. 

In respect to the infrastructure issues, it was reported that the Government has held discussions with the organizations providing services and is ready to find a joint solution with the latter and developers on each specific issue.

With regard to the introductin of geographic information system, it was noted that the State Committee of Armenian Cadastre has already started implementing relevant actions.

The PM noted that such meetings will be of continuous nature in order to find solutions to the issues raised by developers. 

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
