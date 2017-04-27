News
Special African tribunal confirms life sentence of ex-president of Chad
23:27, 27.04.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The African tribunal (CAE) confirmed on Thursday, April 27, the life sentence passed earlier to the former president of Chad, 74-year-old Hissen Habré, RFI reports.

The appeal court of the Tribunal on Thursday, April 27, confirmed the allegations, that the former president of Chad was found guilty almost a year ago. On May 30, 2016, the same Tribunal found Hissène Habré guilty of crimes against humanity, torture, and retention of people in sexual slavery.

The Tribunal was specifically created to deal with crimes committed in Chad from 7 June 1982 to 1 December 1990 - during the period of Habré's presidency. An investigation revealed, that as a result of the repression of the Hissen Habré’s regime, about 40 thousand people died, about 200 thousand were tortured.


Habré lived in Senegal for 15 years, after the military coup in Chad. The coup was led by Idris Deby Itno, who is still the president of Chad.

