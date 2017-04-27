News
Yerevan school renamed in honor of Artsakh war hero Robert Abajyan
20:29, 27.04.2017
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Society


YEREVAN. - School No 147 of Yerevan has been renamed after Artsakh war hero Robert Abajyan.

The mentioned school was the one Abajyan attended. The late serviceman's grandmother, Anahit Gevorgyan, worked in the same school as a Russian language teacher for many years.

A memorial stone eternalizing the memory of the young hero was installed in the schoolyard upon the initiative of the Olympic Champion Artur Aleksanyan.

The ceremony was attended by Robert's schoolmates, family members, as well as representatives of the Yerevan Municipality and Defense Ministry.

