News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 27
USD
484.62
EUR
528.04
RUB
8.53
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 27
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.62
EUR
528.04
RUB
8.53
Show news feed
Sharmazanov: Armenia ruling party and ARF-D will sign cooperation document
20:57, 27.04.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. - The Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) and ARF Dashnaktsutyun will sign a cooperation document in the near future.

The party spokesman Eduard Sharmazanov, who is also the Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly (NA), told the aforementioned to journalists after the Executive Body meeting of the RPA on Thursday.  

''The discussions on the cooperation between RPA and ARF are in the finalization stage, being almost completed. We have reached an agreement on common issues and will sign a cooperation document in the near future,'' he said.

The sides do not yet inform about the format of the cooperation. Referring to ministerial portfolios, Sharamazanov urged to wait. 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news