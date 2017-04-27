Sharmazanov: Armenia ruling party and ARF-D will sign cooperation document

YEREVAN. - The Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) and ARF Dashnaktsutyun will sign a cooperation document in the near future.
The party spokesman Eduard Sharmazanov, who is also the Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly (NA), told the aforementioned to journalists after the Executive Body meeting of the RPA on Thursday.
''The discussions on the cooperation between RPA and ARF are in the finalization stage, being almost completed. We have reached an agreement on common issues and will sign a cooperation document in the near future,'' he said.
The sides do not yet inform about the format of the cooperation. Referring to ministerial portfolios, Sharamazanov urged to wait.