News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 28
USD
484.62
EUR
528.04
RUB
8.53
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 28
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.62
EUR
528.04
RUB
8.53
Show news feed
EU Delegation to Armenia recalls presumption of innocence
21:29, 27.04.2017
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

The European Union Delegation in Armenia has informed the European Anti-Fraud Office (OLAF) about potential irregularities in relation to projects in Armenia funded by the European Union, the press-service of the Delegation informed Armenian News – NEWS.am.

''OLAF investigated and informed the Armenian authorities, which, at the former’s recommendation, have been conducting their own investigation. One member of staff of the European Union Delegation in Armenia has been detained in connection with this ongoing investigation.

The European Union is fully committed to combatting corruption and organised crime and will continue to support a full, effective and transparent investigation of any suspected irregularities.

The Delegation of the European Union in Armenia recalls that the presumption of innocence applies,'' the statement reads. 

As reported earlier, an employee of the EU Delegation to Armenia was detained Wednesday in capital city Yerevan.The EU delegation’s coordinator for grant programs is suspected of theft.

A criminal case is launched on charges of theft from the grant funds allocated by the EU Delegation to Armenia, and 10 persons were indicted and some were wanted along the lines of this criminal case.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Merkel: Turkey's referendum strongly complicates relations with EU
Germany will discuss what certain countermeasures should be imposed against Turkey...
Libyan authorities ask EU for financial assistance
The Libyan authorities ask the European Union to provide them fianancial assistance for setting up a coast protection…
 European Parliament began procedure of depriving Marin Le Pen of deputy immunity
The European Parliament has begun a procedure of depriving the ultra-right candidate for the presidency of France Marin Le Pen of parliamentary immunity…
 Armenia FM receives EU Special Representative
The need for implementing the agreements reached at Vienna and St Petersburg summits last year was underscored...
 EU intends to demand €2 billion from UK
HM Revenue & Customs is failing to curb Chinese crime gangs that systematically undervalue goods imported into the EU through Dover and Felixstowe...
Ankara urges Brussels to decide on Turkey's EU membership
We invite the EU to the honesty on the issue of the membership first of all...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news