EU Delegation to Armenia recalls presumption of innocence

The European Union Delegation in Armenia has informed the European Anti-Fraud Office (OLAF) about potential irregularities in relation to projects in Armenia funded by the European Union, the press-service of the Delegation informed Armenian News – NEWS.am.

''OLAF investigated and informed the Armenian authorities, which, at the former’s recommendation, have been conducting their own investigation. One member of staff of the European Union Delegation in Armenia has been detained in connection with this ongoing investigation.

The European Union is fully committed to combatting corruption and organised crime and will continue to support a full, effective and transparent investigation of any suspected irregularities.

The Delegation of the European Union in Armenia recalls that the presumption of innocence applies,'' the statement reads.

As reported earlier, an employee of the EU Delegation to Armenia was detained Wednesday in capital city Yerevan.The EU delegation’s coordinator for grant programs is suspected of theft.

A criminal case is launched on charges of theft from the grant funds allocated by the EU Delegation to Armenia, and 10 persons were indicted and some were wanted along the lines of this criminal case.