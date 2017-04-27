Russia and Japan sign 29 agreements

In the framework of the visit of the Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to Moscow, 29 agreements have been signed, said the deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich during a reception hosted by the Russian-Japanese business council and RFDI (Russian Foundation of Direct Investments) on the occasion of Abe's visit to Russia, RNS reports.
"From the point of view of our governments, it is very important that we are able to create a positive business background for the development of our relations as a whole ..." Dvorkovich noted. Today, Shinzo Abe held talks with the Russian President Vladimir Putin.