United Airlines will pay $ 10,000 to passengers who agreed to give up their seats

The American airline United Airlines will pay 10 thousand dollars to passengers who agreed to give up their seats to other people in case of overbooking, Euronews reports.
The statement followed the recent scandal, which broke out after the security officers removed the passenger from Chicago-Louisville flight. Later it was found out, that the victim was an American physician David Dao.
The incident took place, when the United Airlines’ personnel asked several passengers to pass their tickets to the airline employees. Dao declined the request, referring to the fact that he must visit his patients. After long persuasions, the security officials forced him out of the plane. The airline was sharply criticized, and the victim decided to sue.