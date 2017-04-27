Ruling party: Azerbaijan's unconstructive stance obstructs Karabakh conflict settlement

YEREVAN. - There is one obstacle to the fast, peaceful and just settlement of the Karabakh conflict, which is the unconstructive stance of Azerbaijan.

The spokesman for the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA), Eduard Sharmazanov, who is also the Deputy Speaker of the country's National Assembly (NA), told the aforementioned to journalists after the RPA Executive Body session on Thursday.

Referring to the trilateral meeting scheduled for Friday, he noted: ''We have repeatedly mentioned that we positively assess the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group towards the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, but we have also repeatedly noted that there is one obstacle to the fast, peaceful and just settlement of the Karabakh conflict, that being the unconstructive stance of Azerbaijan.''

According to Sharmazanov, the agreements reached in Vienna and St. Petersburg should be implemented. ''If they are not, and face obstacles or are partially implememted, this will be exclusively through the fault of Azerbaijan,'' Sharmazanov said, adding that the position of the Armenian side on this issue remains unaltered and precise.