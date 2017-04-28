North Korea shows explosion of US aircraft carrier and Capitol

North Korea released a new propaganda video where the country shows explosion of the American aircraft carrier, and also the Capitol. As New York Magazine considers, Kim Jong-un cuts a wrestling promo better than any world leader.
The video showes a two-and-half-minute montage of military parades and missile launches, puts the White House and an aircraft carrier in the crosshairs, and ends with the simulated explosion of the U.S. Capitol.
The captions in the video say things such as, “We will show you what a strong country that leads the world in nuclear and missile technology is capable of.” Then it ends with the words: “The final collapse will begin.”
To note, the USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier is also headed toward the peninsula for a joint exercise with South Korea.