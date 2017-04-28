News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 28
USD
484.62
EUR
528.04
RUB
8.53
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 28
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.62
EUR
528.04
RUB
8.53
Show news feed
Karabakh army: Azerbaijan fired about 440 shots at night
10:10, 28.04.2017
Region:Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT. – The adversary violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between the Karabakh and Azerbaijani opposing forces more than 35 times, from late Thursday night to early Friday morning.

During this time the Azerbaijani armed forces fired about 440 shots toward the position-holders of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) Defense Army, and with different-caliber shooting weapons, the defense army informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

But the Artsakh defense army vanguard units mostly refrained from taking actions in response, and they continued to reliably maintain their military positions.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Karabakh army: Azerbaijan fired over 350 shots at night
The Artsakh defense army, however, is in command of the operational and tactical situation…
 Spokesman: Armenia MOD is most concerned to find out details of soldier's death
Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (NKR) Defense Army serviceman Karen Avetisyan (born in 1998) on Tuesday sustained a fatal wound...
 Karabakh army: Azerbaijan fired over 650 shots at night
The Artsakh defense army, however, is in full control of the frontline…
 Karabakh army: Soldier died from Azerbaijan shooting
The Artsakh defense army, however, took actions in response…
 Karabakh army: Azerbaijan fired from grenade launchers at night
The Artsakh defense army, however, continues confidently carrying out its military watch…
 Karabakh soldier wounded by Azerbaijan remains in critical condition
He was transferred to the Central Clinical Military Hospital of Armenia…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news