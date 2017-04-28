White House: Trump's achievements in 100 days

The White House noted that in his first 100 days, President Donald J. Trump has taken bold action to restore prosperity, keep Americans safe and secure, and hold government accountable.
“At an historic pace, this President has enacted more legislation and signed more executive orders than any other president in over a half century. With a focus on rebuilding the military, ending illegal immigration, and restoring confidence in our economy, the President is keeping his promises to the American people,” the White house reported.
https://www.whitehouse.gov/100-Days
The list of U.S. President Donald Trump's achievements includes increasing of the national security budget by $54 billion; taking decisive actions in Syria to combat the use of chemical weapons; as well as imposing new sanctions against Syria for the same reason and many others.